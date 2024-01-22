Mumbai News: BMC’s Cosmetic Makeover Sparks Concerns Among Hindmata Residents

FPJ

Mumbai: Residents of the Hindmata area continue to express discontent over incomplete beautification projects initiated by the BMC, despite crores of rupees being allocated for these initiatives two years ago. Concerns have heightened regarding the allocation of funds for cosmetic improvements, with murals and wall paintings left unfinished, raising questions about the efficacy of the civic body’s beautification efforts.

Reports indicate that the BMC earmarked a substantial budget of Rs720 crore for the cosmetic makeover of Mumbai, with ₹275 crore directed towards illuminating the already well-lit city. An additional fund of ₹51.17 rupees was designated for illuminating skywalks. However, residents point out that instead of addressing existing issues, such as road dumps, additional money has been invested in incomplete beautification projects.

The area around Hindmata Bridge in Parel has become a focal point for criticism due to the deteriorating condition of the beautification efforts underneath the bridge. The once-enhanced space now shows visible signs of neglect, with accumulated dust and a noticeable lack of maintenance. Despite the commencement of mural projects portraying fire brigade officers in Naigaon, Dadar, two years ago, the initiative remains incomplete, marked by unfinished wall paintings. Additionally, the pavements’ poles are damaged, some are missing, and dustbins have vanished, leaving empty stands in their stead.

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

"We have the right to know where our money is being used"

Milind Panchal from the Tanishka Social Service Institute said, “We Mumbaikars pay taxes; we have the right to know where our money is being used. The projects are left unfinished, with only LED lights installed in the name of beautification. Even those lights are missing or non-functional. The skating site, once intended for public use, now lies abandoned and neglected. There has been no maintenance, and an audit of these expenditures is imperative.”

Residents, including Amit Salkar from Ward F South, noted that while they do not oppose development projects, proper upkeep is crucial for the money spent. Residents suggest that the BMC refocus on maintaining existing gardens, grounds, and structures.

Assistant Commissioner of F South Ward, Mahesh Patil, said that their beautification project sites are currently in use, and any minor repairs needed will be addressed promptly.