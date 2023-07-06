Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders Worth ₹87.28 Crore For Repair, Maintenance Of Western Suburban Bridges

As part of its bridge strengthening project, the BMC has invited tenders worth ₹87.28 crore for repair and maintenance in the western suburbs. Exactly a month ago, the civic body had invited tenders worth ₹42.1 crore for the repair and maintenance of 15 bridges in the eastern suburbs.

In the western suburbs, the BMC will repair nearly 150 bridges from Dahisar to Andheri. The work will include changing bearings, filling cracks with concrete, repairing the gaps, strengthening the dividers and walls, painting of faded road marks and laying steel plates.

Mumbai has 449 different kinds of bridges

There are around 449 bridges in Mumbai, including those over rivers and nullahs, road-over-bridges, rail-over-bridges, flyovers, foot-over-bridges, skywalks, freeways and pedestrian subways.

While an amount of ₹24.67 crore has been allocated for bridges in Santacruz East, Bandra East and Andheri East, ₹35.79 crore will be spent on bridges in Malad, Goregaon and Andheri West. Both have a deadline of 18 months each. Meanwhile, ₹7.19cr will be spent on bridges in Kandivali, ₹12.27 crore in Borivali and ₹6.63 crore on bridges in Dahisar.

IIT Bombay conducted structural audit to undertake scientific repairs

The Himalaya bridge at CSMT collapsed in 2019, triggering the decision to undertake scientific repairs of others across the city. The process began with a structural audit conducted by IIT-Bombay. Fifteen flyovers in the city area have already been repaired and the project has now extended to the suburbs. The BMC has also decided to repair flyovers in Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund at a cost of ₹42 crore.

