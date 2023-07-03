Mumbai News: More Wait for Opening of 2nd Arm of Delisle Bridge | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: After missing several deadlines and a wait of five years, one arm of the Delisle bridge in Lower Parel was finally opened for traffic last month. However, the BMC will be missing the July deadline, which was set for opening another arm of the bridge. For several reasons, including heavy rains, the east side of the rail over bridge (ROB) will now be open by August 15.

The inadequate supply of gravel coming from ready mix concrete plants in Navi Mumbai affected the work. The project's pace slowed down in May, pushing the deadline by a month. Finally, the west arm of the bridge connecting the Ganpatrao Kadam Marg to the NM Joshi Marg was opened for traffic on June 1. Now, the civic officials are finding it challenging to complete the work of the second arm during monsoon.

Mumbai News: More Wait for Opening of 2nd Arm of Delisle Bridge | Vijay Gohil

Work of footpaths also affected

Sunil Shinde, MLC from Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “Inadequate supply of gravel had stopped the work for some time. They had opened just one arm of the bridge. Where is the connectivity? The work of footpaths is also affected. The commuters will get relief when the entire bridge is reopened. We hope that the BMC finishes its work at least before Ganeshotsav or it will be very difficult.” P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said, “The bridge work has been delayed due to multiple factors. We will open the second arm of the bridge before August 15.”

The ROB is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey road in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The ROB's closure has inconvenienced local residents as traffic has been affected in Parel, Dadar TT and Mahalaxmi areas for the last five years.