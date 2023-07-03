Mumbai News: Byculla Rail Over Bridge Reconstruction in Progress

Picture of on going work | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail), a joint venture of the State Government and Ministry of Railways, is undertaking an ambitious project to reconstruct the Byculla rail over bridge (ROB) in Mumbai. The project is part of a larger initiative to upgrade the city's transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion. MahaRail plans to reconstruct 10 ROBs and one rail under bridge (RUB) across Mumbai to ensure safe and efficient commuting for residents.

Extensive strengthening measures

The current Byculla ROB, which has exceeded its expected lifespan, will undergo extensive strengthening measures to meet safety standards. To replace it, an impressive cable-stayed bridge is being constructed adjacent to the existing structure that will span a length of 916mts, including approaches, and reach a height of 9.7mts. The bridge will connect the east and west sides of the Byculla station and will feature four additional lanes, expanding the existing three lanes to accommodate the growing traffic. MahaRail has also planned the installation of signature theme lighting to provide a visual spectacle at night and incorporated designated selfie points, allowing visitors to capture memorable moments against the backdrop of this iconic structure.

The construction of this cable-stayed bridge, which began on December 22, 2021, is approximately 29% complete, and is expected to be finished by the target date of July 31, 2024. The project is estimated to cost Rs287 crores.

Once the new bridge is completed, the traffic from the existing bridge will be diverted to the new one, and one span of the existing bridge will be dismantled and connected to the new structure as part of the transition process, said officials.

Length – 916mts including approaches

Approx. Total Project Cost – Rs287 Cr.

Lane – 4 lanes

Selfie Point – One selfie point towards east side

Percentage of work completed - 29%

Target date of completion - 31st July 2024