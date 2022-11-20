Mumbai: Mahalaxmi rail over bridge to be extended to S Bridge Junction | File Photo

The BMC has decided to extend the cable bridge being constructed outside Mahalaxmi railway station, which was planned to decongest traffic at Saat Rasta. The rail over bridge (RoB) connecting Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye (KK) Marg towards Haji Ali will now be further extended up to Gangaram Talekar Chowk (NM Joshi Marg to S Bridge junction). The new bridge will save time and fuel for commuters.

The Mahalaxmi RoB which was constructed in 1920 is now in a dilapidated condition. As the bridge cannot bear the weight of heavy vehicles, IIT Bombay had recommended reducing the load on the bridge. While the bridge is under repairs, the BMC planned to construct two bridges at Mahalaxmi railway station, from Dr E Moses Road (Worli Naka) to Saat Rasta and from Saat Rasta to KK Marg (towards Haji Ali).

The work order was given in February 2020, after which work on the cable-stayed bridge near Mahalaxmi racecourse commenced. It is expected to be completed by March 2024. Earlier it was planned that the bridge will end at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chawk. However, a study indicated that it will add to traffic congestion at Jacob Circle. So the BMC proposed extending the KK Marg arm towards Byculla railway station.

“The extension of bridge from NM Joshi Marg to S Bridge junction will reduce the traffic congestion at Saat Rasta junction. The estimated cost of the extension project is Rs120 crore. In order to save the 70 trees affected under the bridge from being cut down, a track will be elevated from the Mahalakshmi Race Course parking lot near Haji Ali Junction and this track will be connected to the bridge,” said a civic official of the bridges department. The contract will be awarded to Pinaki Engineers and developers T and T Infra Ltd.

