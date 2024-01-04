Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Road Jet Cleaning Machine In City

The new Jet Cleaning Machine | FPJ

Mumbai: BMC has introduced advanced road jet cleaning machine for the Washing and cleaning of roads. The machine has capacity to suck silt and water. The machine was tested on Wednesday at Fashion Street area at fort.

According to BMC, the machine will contribute deep cleaning drive which is undertaken by the BMC. The machine is easy to use and maintain.

During the demonstration of machine Additional commissioner, Sudhakar Shinde, Deputy commissioner SWM Sanjog Kabre and Chief Engineer, Prashant Tayshete were present.

The said Road Jet Cleaning Machine is advanced machine. High pressure water spraying system and continue moving brush are also installed on a machine. High pressure vaccum is installed behind the machine which can suck muck. Machine can be moved ahead and reverse facility to clean roads and foot paths properly.