BMC Introduces High-Pressure Jet Machines at Mumbai's Entry Points to Tackle Vehicle Dust

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install high-pressure jet machines at all three entry points of Mumbai. These jet machines will wash the tires and dust on buses and trucks entering Mumbai from other districts of Maharashtra. BMC is taking these steps to settle the dust from the vehicles.

There are three entry points in Mumbai: Mankhurd, Mulund Check Naka, and Dahisar Check Naka. Thousands of vehicles enter Mumbai through these entry points. To reduce air pollution in the city, BMC is now focusing on these entry points.

BMC to follow 27-point Air Pollution Mitigation Guidelines

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the Principal Secretary of the Environment department on Thursday to instruct all municipal corporations and district collectors to follow the 27-point Air Pollution Mitigation Guidelines set by BMC. The Chief Secretary of the state suggested to BMC Commissioner on Thursday to use high-pressure jets to wash the outside of vehicles at the entry points.

"Around 10,000 buses and 10,000 trucks enter Mumbai every day through all three entry points. We will install high-pressure jets at these check nakas. We will not stop vehicles. We will spray water through high-pressure jets on the tires and vehicles to remove dust. We will keep these jets active until the arrival of the monsoon and wash the dust carried by these buses and trucks from outside Mumbai," said Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

He further said, "I have discussed this with my colleagues and decided to install such high jets at these entry points. We will take further steps in this regard in the next few days." There are 2050 km of roads in Mumbai, and BMC has cleaned 600 km of roads so far. CM Shinde has set a target for BMC to wash 1000 km of roads, which BMC will try to achieve in the next few days.

