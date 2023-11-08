Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 62 Stop-Work Notices For Violations In Construction Sites

File

Mumbai: The BMC has issued 62 stop-work notices to construction sites and ready-mix concrete plants (RMC) in Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra areas. The action was taken by H East and H West wards after they found the sites failing to comply with the guidelines to control air pollution.

Around 95 squads formed in 24 administrative wards have started inspecting the construction sites and infrastructure projects in the city. H East ward has sent 106 intimation notices to construction sites in the ward, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Bandra Kurla Complex. "Stop-work notices have been issued to 40 construction sites that had failed to comply with guidelines,” said a civic official.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H West, said, "A stop-work notice has been issued to 22 construction sites, including RMC plants and excavation work. The sites will receive the notice by Thursday. We have informed the owners of the sites in advance to follow pollution mitigation measures, but they failed to do so." The ward has also sent warning letters to 202 sites.

The notice warns of impending removal or demolition of the building and confiscation of materials and machinery involved in construction at the expense of the plant's operators if action is not taken within the specified time frame. Till now, the BMC has sent stop-work notices to two construction sites in Mulund and two RMC plants in Malad. The action was taken by T and P North wards, respectively.

The civic officials have sent intimation notices for pollution control to nearly 1,000 construction sites in the city, and 6,690 sites have also been informed to comply with measures by uploading the circular to the building proposal section of the BMC website.

