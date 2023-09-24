Mumbai: BMC Installs Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Public Toilets To Improve Women's Health

FPJ

The BMC has taken a significant step toward improving women's health by installing 200 sanitary napkin vending and incinerator machines in various public toilets throughout Mumbai. These combo machines are being strategically placed in ladies' toilets near slum areas to address the needs of economically disadvantaged women and girls. This initiative spans across 13 administrative wards of Mumbai.

Directive from CM Eknath Shinde

The move to enhance the cleanliness of public toilets in slum areas was prompted by the directive from CM Eknath Shinde, who urged the BMC administration to pay special attention to this matter. Subsequently, the BMC administrator issued instructions to subordinate officers to ensure compliance.

The installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in Mumbai's public toilets has long been a demand from various NGOs, social workers, and public representatives, all recognizing the positive impact it can have on women's health. In response, BMC has taken proactive measures to fulfill this need.

Mumbai boasts a total of 8,286 public toilets, with BMC responsible for 3,254, Mhada for 3,659, 772 operated on a pay-and-use basis, and an additional 601 toilets scattered across the city. Initially, BMC is prioritising the installation of these sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines in areas with a significant population of economically disadvantaged individuals.

Eco-friendly nature

BMC officials highlight the eco-friendly nature of these machines, emphasizing that they do not contribute to pollution during the disposal process. These machines are designed with two sections: one for incinerating napkins and the other for treating the resulting smoke at a scorching temperature of 950 degrees Celsius.

Several months ago, UBT Shivsena raised concerns about alleged corruption in the procurement of these machines. Shivsena MLC Anil Parab brought up the issue in the Vidhan Parishad, alleging that BMC purchased each machine for ₹4,000, while the market price ranged from ₹1,800 to ₹2,000.

