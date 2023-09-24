 Mumbai: BMC Allocates ₹132 Crores For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Casting Yard Construction
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
BMC | File

The BMC is allocating ₹132 crores for the construction of a casting yard on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR). This project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a vital connection between the eastern and western suburbs. Notably, the GMLR will traverse through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, with the overall project cost amounting to ₹12,013 crores.

In an effort to preserve the ecology of the national park, twin tunnels will be constructed from Goregaon Film City to Khindipada in Mulund East. BMC intends to establish a casting yard for the assembly of girders and the storage of concrete structures and beams needed for the tunnel's construction.

The responsibility for building this crucial road has been entrusted to J.Kumar Infraprojects Limited and Nagarjun Construction Company. J.Kumar NCC secured the contract by submitting the lowest bid, winning the bid for ₹6,301 crores. Recognising that a section of the GMLR passes through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, BMC has opted for the construction of twin tunnels. The total length of the GMLR, including these twin tunnels, spans 12.20 km, with the tunnels themselves measuring 4.70 km in length. The estimated timeline for completing the twin tunnels is set at 5 years, with work slated to commence in October 2023.

