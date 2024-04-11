Mumbai: BMC Initiates Construction Of Main Stormwater Drains Near Coastal Road's Haji Ali Pedestrian Underpass To Prevent Flooding

The Coastal Road |

Mumbai : The BMC has undertaken construction of the main stormwater drains adjoining the Haji Ali Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass (PUP) to prevent entry of seawater during high tide. A catchment tank will be set up to collect the overflowing seawater and channel it out through outlets clarified by civic officials on Thursday.

The PUP of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) was flooded on Wednesday afternoon during high tide. The civic officials on the site immediately shut down the gates of the PUPs, while the shrine was also shut between 11.45 to 2.30 pm. However, the water levels receded after 3 pm. The administrative officer of Haji Ali Dargah Trust, Mohammed Ahmed Taher, said, "Earlier there was a pathway where seawater once entered would drain itself. After construction of PUPs, where will the water go? While constructing coastal roads, they should have first created stormwater drains. If it gets flooded at just high tide, it will be very difficult during the monsoon."

Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist said, "It is most surprising that BMC has designed a pedestrian underpass without taking into account the tide levels. The effects of such ill-design are now visible for all to see." The coastal road has around 20 PUPs providing pedestrians access to various locations. As per the sources, "Before construction of the coastal road, the pathway that provided access would flood during high tide, obstructing the movement of devotees."

The civic official of the coastal road project said, "Measures will be taken to avoid water logging during the monsoon. We are putting a line parallel to the coastal road at the Haji Ali outfall with a pumping facility. Also, the construct of a stormwater drain is underway." Meanwhile, a picture of a crack on the tunnel exit ramp on a coastal road went viral on social media. However, the civic officials clarified that, "These are not structural cracks, these micro hair cracks are insignificant to the performance of the road and these are already filled with epoxy mortar."