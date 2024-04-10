Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents Allege Neglect By BMC, Faces Unwalkable Footpaths Due To Coastal Road Traffic Increased In The Area

X/@ANI

As the coastal road has brought along traffic woes for the residents of Breach Candy, similarly it has also brought an unfriendly situation for the pedestrians in the area. The residents of Breach Candy alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has forgotten Breach Candy as the footpaths are not cleaned regularly and have turned unwalkable while the increasing traffic does not let them walk on the road.

The residents of the Breach Candy area in the southern part of Mumbai have been complaining about lack of cleanliness and encroachment by hawkers on its footpaths leaving no space for the pedestrians to walk. The residents have alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been carrying out the cleaning work only once a week in the area resulting into filthy footpaths.

Poor Conditions of Roads and Footpaths In Breach Candy Area

One of the residents of Breach Candy said, “The entire road from Kemps Corner to Mahalakshmi Temple is a terrible place to walk. It is so filthy that we can not even walk on the footpaths. It seems like the BMC has completely forgotten about our road. Both the Peddar Road and the Napean Sea Road have good pavements but the BMC has not even completed pavement stamping on the Bhulabhai Desai road to make it easier to walk.”

Last week the FPJ reported about the Breach Candy residents complaining about severe traffic congestion that started after the coastal road started functioning. As one of the interchanges of the Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj coastal road is connected to the Bhulabhai Desai road in the Breach Candy area, motorists are facing traffic congestion to take a u-turn from the St. Stephens Church getting stuck for more than 20 minutes.

Complaints Of Unwalkable Roads And Neglected Footpaths In Bhulabhai Desai Area

The residents of the area are now complaining that since the number of vehicles on the Bhulabhai Desai road have increased, they cannot walk on the roads and have to walk on the dirty footpaths and dodge the encroachments along their way. The residents have been writing to the BMC since last year for revamping of paver blocks 5.

“We have to specifically call the BMC to clean the lanes as they are often neglected. Even the paver blocks are now coming off the footpaths. Since this road is connected with the coastal road, it has become more prominent and we thought that they will revamp it or beautify it, but nothing has been done till now. The cleaning departments and the works department need to make it more pedestrian friendly and liveable,”said another resident of the area.