Mumbai: Admissions for ICSE, CBSE schools run by BMC begins

Applicants will be filtered through a primary scrutiny process and parents of the selected students will be called for counselling. Mahesh Palkar, the BMC Education officer, said, ”We will check for all details mentioned in the form.

The admission is open for all the students irrespective of their abilities and disabilities. We are not asking for any financial proof. The education is free and open to students of all the backgrounds.”

Students can seek admission starting from Junior KG to Class VI. Also, the students residing within a 3 km radius from the school will be accorded priority.

Palkar added, “We will give preference to those living around the school. Students will receive all facilities provided in SSC board civic-run schools.” Marathi subject will be mandatory for all students in both schools as a third language.

Moreover, about 12 BMC school teachers have been given special training to teach the ICSE and CBSE board curriculum. Sainath Durge, a civic education committee member, said, “Teachers have been given special training.

Parents and students from financially-weaker section of society can avail this opportunity to study the ICSE and CBSE curriculum for free. It will also simultaneously lead to private board schools to reduce fees.”

Concerning the students' health, the application form has a special column asking information on allergies, illnesses, vaccinations and immunisations. Parents will have to provide their own Aadhaar number and along with birth certificate, address proof and passport size photograph of the student.