Mumbai: BMC Health Check-Up Reveals High Rates Of Visual Impairment Among Students In Civic-Run Schools

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: In a health check-ups arranged by the BMC's health department in civic-run schools, 14% of students were found to be suffering with visual imparity, while 3% of them had heart ailments last year. The civic body's objective of screening is to provide medical facilities for students coming from the economically weaker section.

The health facilities programmes have been running in schools for several years. The civic body conducts preventive screening for the school's students to identify anemia conditions, heart ailments, and impaired vision. According to civic officials, over 2.54 lakhs students were screened in 2023-24. A medical team from the BMC's health department visits all the civic-run schools and conducts health check-ups of students from Std 1 to 10.

In a health check-ups arranged by the BMC's health department last year, 2 Lakh 54 thousand 498 students were screened. Of which one lakh 28 thousand and 429 boys and one lakh 26 thousand 69 girls were screened.

"The check-ups revealed that 14 percent of the students were diagnosed with visual impairment, 3 percent of the students with asthma and congenital heart disease, 12 percent of the students with fungal infection and 8 percent of the students with bone disease. These students receive medical facilities under the BMC school health programme,"said a health official.