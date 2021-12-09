Mumbai: BMC gives additional Rs 7.29 cr to coastal road consultants

Even as the BJP continues to make allegations of corruption in the coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the consultant's fee by Rs 7.29 crore. The BJP has been vehemently opposing the proposal and sought an inquiry on the strictures passed by the CAG in its report.

The contractor of Project II had recommended that the BMC permit the use of the Monopile foundation technology, instead of using the multi pile foundation technology. However, the existing project management companies (PMC) don't have the expertise. Hence, permission was sought to avail of the services of some experts from foreign countries.

Accordingly, the PMC sought an additional Rs 7.29 crore in its fee to bear the expense. During the standing committee meeting, BJP corporators drew the attention of the committee to the recent CAG remarks. They alleged that Rs 215 crore was being unnecessarily paid to the consultants. Further, they alleged that Rs 142 crore has been paid to the contractors who have done nothing during the lockdown period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:42 AM IST