 Mumbai: BMC Forms Special Teams For Demolition Of Illegal Buildings At Vesave
A joint action was taken on the unauthorised construction by the Mumbai suburban collector office and the officials of the Building and Factory department of K (West) in Shiv gully at Vesave, Andheri (West).

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:24 AM IST
Mumbai: A special team formed to curb the rising illegal construction in the K (West) ward, demolished three more buildings on Tuesday. Last week too, civic officials took action against three unauthorised buildings built at Vesava violating Coastal Regulatory Zones (CRZ) rules.

A joint action was taken on the unauthorised construction by the Mumbai suburban collector office and the officials of the Building and Factory department of K (West) in Shiv gully at Vesave, Andheri (West). A special team was formed after receiving several complaints about illegal construction in Versova. The team recently identified three buildings under construction in Shiv gully at Vesave village.

"While two buildings were constructed on the ground plus three storeys, the other one was of one storey," said a civic official. Along with 10 civic officials and 50 labourers and police personnel, the staff of the encroachment department of Mumbai suburban collector's office also took part in the demolition. Two electric breakers, 3 gas cutters and 2 poclain were also used for demolishing the structures.

Last week, the civic authorities suspended a sub-engineer and transferred his peer and designated official for not demolishing illegal structures in Versova despite receiving orders from the higher-ups. A special team was immediately formed after that to curb illegal construction in the jurisdiction of the K West ward.

