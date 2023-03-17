 Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case

The ACB claimed that from March 2007 till March 2014, the accused persons amassed 45.32% higher income than his known sources.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a 53-year-old junior BMC engineer and his wife for allegedly amassing assets higher than their known sources of income.
According to the ACB, the accused works as a junior engineer at the L-Ward office of the BMC in Kurla West. The ACB claimed that from March 2007 till March 2014, the accused persons amassed 45.32% higher income than his known sources.

Read Also
Pune: Former Sena corporator Shyam Deshpande joins BJP
article-image

An official said on Friday that the accused amassed property worth Rs17.82 lakh, in excess of the legal and known income, and his wife also got assets of Rs53.82 lakh. He said that she deliberately and illegally encouraged her husband to obtain ill-gotten assets.

The couple has been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
MBMC budget: Corporator funds trimmed from ₹25 crore to ₹16 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two railwaymen set eyes on Everest summit

Mumbai: Two railwaymen set eyes on Everest summit

Devendra Fadnavis says CCTVs installed in 1,082 police stations, refutes claims on delayed...

Devendra Fadnavis says CCTVs installed in 1,082 police stations, refutes claims on delayed...

Mumbai: Slum dwellers 'forced' to throw garbage on railway tracks between Wadala and GTB Nagar...

Mumbai: Slum dwellers 'forced' to throw garbage on railway tracks between Wadala and GTB Nagar...

Maharashtra: Nana Patole sees Shinde-Fadnavis govt's fall on the horizon

Maharashtra: Nana Patole sees Shinde-Fadnavis govt's fall on the horizon

Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case