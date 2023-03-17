Mumbai: BMC engineer, wife booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a 53-year-old junior BMC engineer and his wife for allegedly amassing assets higher than their known sources of income.

According to the ACB, the accused works as a junior engineer at the L-Ward office of the BMC in Kurla West. The ACB claimed that from March 2007 till March 2014, the accused persons amassed 45.32% higher income than his known sources.

An official said on Friday that the accused amassed property worth Rs17.82 lakh, in excess of the legal and known income, and his wife also got assets of Rs53.82 lakh. He said that she deliberately and illegally encouraged her husband to obtain ill-gotten assets.

The couple has been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.