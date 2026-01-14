Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Restrictions In Dadar, Worli, Andheri & Santacruz Ahead Of Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued road closures and no‑parking zones in the Dadar, Andheri, and Worli areas until January 16. The restrictions come as EVM distribution, strong room setups, and vote counting are scheduled in these locations from January 14 to 16.

Traffic Restrictions In Dadar

The Election Office and Strong Room have been set up at Dr Antonia D'Silva High School at Dadar (West). From January 13-15, the distribution of polling station materials, EVM machines will be collected, has been organised and will be done at Dr Antonia D'Silva High School, while counting of votes will be done at the said place on January 16. The traffic regulations will be in force from 8 AM on January 14 to midnight on January 16.

Road Closure and No Parking

Rao Bahadur S. K. Bole Marg: From Gyan Mandir junction to Hanuman Mandir Junction

Ashok Vruksh Road: From Dr Antonia D'silva High School to Kirtichandra Surishwarji Maharaj Chowk up to Ranade Road.

Ranade Road: From Baba Sawarkar Chowk to Anna Tipnis Chowk.

Traffic Restrictions In Worli

In Worli, EVM machines and other material distribution and collection centres will be commissioned at Worli's Jambori Maidan. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 AM on January 14 to midnight on January 15.

No Entry / No Parking

In G M Bhosle Marg, no parking is allowed on both lanes from Worli Naka to Kurane Chowk, while entry is prohibited from Worli Naka to Kurane Chowk. Alternate Route: Vehicles going from Worli Naka to Kurne Chowk can proceed from Worli Naka via Dr Annie Besant Road or Ganpatrao Kadam Marg to their desired destination.

Moreover, restrictions will be in place on Dr E. Moses Road on January 16 from 5 am to midnight for the counting of votes at Worli's The BMC Engineering Hub.

No Entry / No Parking

Dr E. Moses Road: No Parking and entry is prohibited on both lanes from Worli Naka to Dainik Shivner Marg.

Alternate Route

From Mahalaxmi Railway Station to Worli Naka: Take a right turn at Nehru Science Centre, continue along Dainik Shivner Marg, pass Shiram Mill Naka, and proceed to your destination.

From Worli Naka to Mahalaxmi Railway Station: Take Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, pass Shiram Mill Naka, continue along Dainik Shivner Marg, and reach your destination.

Traffic Restrictions In Andheri

As the office of the Election Decision Officer and the Strong Room is located at Gundavali Municipal School, the traffic restriction will be in place on January 16 near Andheri-Kurla Link Road.

Road Closure

Both lanes of Andheri-Kurla Road, from Late Ramesh More Chowk to the Western Express Highway (Tab Junction), will be closed for all vehicles on January 16 from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Alternative Routes-

All vehicles shall proceed from Chakala Junction - left turn - B.D. Sawant Junction right turn – Bisleri Junction - left turn - Bahar Junction - right turn - via Sahar Road to Andheri Railway Station, and shall use the said route.

Exemption for Essential Services

The traffic police noted that the restrictions will be exempted for essential vehicles, government vehicles, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances and authorised vehicles.

