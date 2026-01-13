KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation General Election 2026, warning commuters of possible congestion in parts of Kalyan West over three days. The advisory was shared on X and will be in force from January 14 to January 16.

Polling for the civic body will take place on January 15 within the limits of the Kalyan Traffic Sub Division. In preparation, election material distribution, acceptance and vote counting will be carried out at three ward level locations in Kalyan West, prompting the need for traffic regulation.

Election related activity at key ward offices

According to the notification, election work will be conducted at A Ward Birla Vanya Shahad, B Ward Mumbai Vidyapeet Vasant Valley, and C Ward Fire Department Office opposite Sonawane College in Kalyan West. These activities will be held between January 14 and January 16 at the respective municipal offices.

Traffic authorities said restrictions are essential to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement for voters, officials and emergency services.

Roads closed and alternative routes announced

Entry for all vehicles will be closed on the one way road from Wadeghar Chowk to Durgamata Chowk at Wadeghar Chowk. Vehicles will instead move from Durgamata Chowk towards Wadeghar Chowk.

The one way road from Prem Auto Chowk towards Shahad and Ulhasnagar will remain closed near the Yogidham intersection. Vehicles must take the route from Shahad and Ulhasnagar towards Prem Auto Chowk.

Traffic from Maharaj Agrasen Chowk towards DMart Vasant Valley will be stopped at the chowk. An alternative route has been provided via the road alongside Hina Garden Cooperative Society.

Vehicles travelling from Wellness Forever Chemist on Vasant Valley Road towards Mumbai Vidyapith Kalyan Sub branch will be diverted via Kadonmanpa Bus Depot Ganapati Chowk and Gandhari Road.

No parking zones and exemptions

Authorities have declared no parking on the entire stretch from Shahad and Ulhasnagar to Prem Auto Chowk, and from Shahad Naka to Mohankheda Building.

The advisory will be enforced from 8 am to 6 pm on January 14, and from 5 pm on January 15 until vote counting concludes on January 16.

Police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades and other essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.