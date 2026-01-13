 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for Kandivali and Malad ahead of BMC Elections 2026. Restrictions will be in force from January 14 to 16 due to EVM distribution and counting work. Several key roads around Kandivali and Malad will remain closed, and police warned of legal action against anyone violating the traffic orders.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026 just a few days away, the Mumbai Traffic Police’s Western Suburbs Division has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in the Kandivali and Malad areas due to the distribution, storage, and counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to the official notification, traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 a.m. on January 14 to midnight on January 16. The police have also warned of legal action against anyone found violating the order.

In an official notification from the Mumbai Traffic Police, "Distribution of EVM units will be carried out from Bajaj School, Bajaj Road, Kandivali (West), for polling stations R/South Ward Nos. 19 to 31, and from Township Municipal School, Marve Road, Malvani, Malad (West), for polling stations in P/North Ward Nos. 32 to 35 and 46 to 49. After completion of polling, the EVM units will be deposited for security purposes in the Strong Room established at Malvani Township C.B.S.C. School, opposite Asmita Jyoti Society, Malad (West), and the counting of votes will be carried out at the said centre on 16/01/2026."

Roads To Remain Closed From 14-16 Jan

Vasanji Lalji Road: From Matoshree Zhunka Bhakar Kendra to Chandresh Wine Shop

Bajaj Road: From S.V. Road junction to Bajaj School

Bajaj Cross Road No. 1: From Samrat Building to Super Shopping Complex / Top-10 Shop

Marve Road: Northbound carriageway towards Madh (from the Kachcha Road up to Bafhira Junction)

Alternative Routes

Take a right turn from Pravin Sanghvi Road and proceed via Nehru Road to use S.V. Road.

Take a left turn from Narayan Joshi Road and proceed via the station area and Dalvi Road to use S.V. Road.

Use the Southbound carriageway of Marve Road.

