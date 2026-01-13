 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 535 Independent Candidates Enter Fray, Rebel Contenders Set To Disrupt Party Strongholds
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 535 Independent Candidates Enter Fray, Rebel Contenders Set To Disrupt Party Strongholds

The BMC Elections 2026 will see 535 independent candidates among 1,700 contestants, many of them rebels opposing their own party nominees. Their presence across key wards is expected to split votes, reshape electoral strategies and intensify contests in closely fought constituencies across Mumbai.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Independent and rebel candidates emerge as key players in the BMC Elections 2026, posing challenges to official party nominees across Mumbai wards | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: The upcoming BMC elections in 2026 have witnessed the participation of 535 independent candidates out of a total of 1,700 contestants. Many of these independents are rebel candidates who are contesting against their own political party’s official nominees.

In several wards, these independent candidates are expected to play a crucial role by splitting votes and posing a serious challenge to the official candidates.

Independents emerge as key players

Independent candidates have increasingly become decisive players in BMC elections, particularly in closely contested wards. Lacking formal party machinery, many rely on strong local networks and grassroots connections, enabling them to directly engage voters frustrated with mainstream parties.

Their presence often forces major parties to revise their strategies, address local issues more proactively and, in many cases, reshape the voting dynamics in favour of surprise contenders.

In the upcoming election, major political parties denied tickets to several of their own party workers, instead offering them to candidates who had previously been with rival parties, leading to a wave of rebel contenders.

Wards with highest number of independents

The highest number of candidates—21—will be contesting in Ward No. 125, Ramabai Colony, Ghatkopar East, which also has the largest number of independents, with 11 candidates from the same ward.

This is followed by Ward No. 143, Maharashtra Nagar, which has 10 independent candidates, while seven other wards have eight independents each.

However, compared to the 2017 civic elections, where 710 independent candidates had contested, the number of independents in this election is slightly lower.

Rebel candidates in key wards

In several wards, rebel party members contesting as independents are expected to disrupt traditional vote banks, intensifying the fight and posing a serious challenge to official candidates:

Ward 95: Ex-corporator Chandrashekhar Waingankar is contesting independently against Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS candidate Hari Shastri.

Ward 109: BJP faces a rebellion as former member Ganesh Jadhav files as an independent. The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Shinde Sena’s Rajshree Mandavlik. Other contenders include Suresh Shinde (Shiv Sena UBT), Ajay Patel (Congress) and Shahzada Malik (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction).

Ward 114: Former corporator Anisha Majgaonkar, the 2012 winner, has filed as an independent after the seat was allotted to Shiv Sena (UBT), which fielded Rajul Patil, daughter of MP Sanjay Dina Patil.

Ward 159: UBT candidate and former corporator Pravina Morajkar faces a rebel challenge from ex-corporator Kamalakar Naik.

Ward 177: Former BJP corporator Nehal Shah has filed as an independent against Mahayuti candidate Kalpesha Kothari.

Ward 193: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former deputy mayor Hemangi Worlikar will face rebel Suryakant Koli, a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh.

Ward 196: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Padmaja Chemburkar is up against rebel independent Sangita Jagtap.

Ward 202: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former mayor Shraddha Jadhav will face rebel Vijay Indulkar.

Ward 226: BJP’s former corporator Makarand Narwekar is being challenged by rebel Tejal Pawar.

