 Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 64 Structures For Expansion Of Roads And Ease Traffic Congestion
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 64 Structures For Expansion Of Roads And Ease Traffic Congestion

This is expected to bring relief at the narrow one-way routes of Khot Road, Gaomdevi Road, and Bhatti Pada Road, all routes that connect to the LBS road

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished 64 structures in the Bhandup area to facilitate the extension of roads. These structures, which were over 40 years old, were causing hurdles in the connectivity of Khot Road, Gaomdevi Road, Jungle Mangal Road, and Bhatti Pada Road.

After identifying Bhatti Pada junction as a major traffic congestion point, the S ward of BMC undertook the demolition work, utilising one poclain machine, three JCBs, six dumpers, along with ten officers and 48 workers for the process.

Officials from the Mulund Traffic Division have highlighted that Khot Road, Gaomdevi Road, and Bhatti Pada Road, apart from being narrow and one-way routes, suffer from a hawker menace that slows down traffic. These routes connect to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, a major arterial road linking Thane with Sion at the Eastern Express Highway and infamous for heavy traffic congestion. The officials believe that the demolition and subsequent road widening could potentially alleviate traffic congestion in residential areas and at LBS Road, although the actual impact will only become evident with time. “Illegal structures and hawker menace do impact the traffic movements but that’s a small area of the problem. The bigger problems are the narrow routes and roads, so if the roads are widened after the demolition, it could help the traffic ease at residential areas and at LBS as well,” said a traffic official.

Relief to residents

The demolition work and the expansion of the chowk are expected to bring relief to residents of Tembipada, Gaondevi, Anthony Church, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Talao areas, who have long faced significant traffic problems while commuting to Bhandup and Nahur railway stations. Additionally, the demolition has facilitated the expansion of Gaondevi nallah under the Brimstovad project. 

