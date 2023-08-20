 Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

The victim Reena Solanki was suffering from some ailments since the last three months and was mentally disturbed because of it, according to the police.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

A 47-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 18th floor of a high-rise building in the eastern suburb of Bhandup here on Sunday, police said.

The victim Reena Solanki was suffering from some ailments since the last three months and was mentally disturbed because of it, an official from Bhandup police station said.

The incident took place at 22-storeyed Triveni Sangam housing society in the morning, when the woman stood on a chair and jumped out from the window of the 18th floor apartment, he said.

Solanki was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the official said.

Based on preliminary information, an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Aaj Tak Journalist Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 'Was Facing Mental Trauma From Wife & In-laws', Claims...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

Mumbai: Ace Musician Hariharan To Perform Live In The City For The Ninth Edition Of Rehmatein

Mumbai: Ace Musician Hariharan To Perform Live In The City For The Ninth Edition Of Rehmatein

Mumbai News: Man Held By DRI For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹15 Cr; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Man Held By DRI For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹15 Cr; Visuals Surface

Thane Sees Surge In Crimes; 7,019 Cases Registered In Last 7 Months

Thane Sees Surge In Crimes; 7,019 Cases Registered In Last 7 Months

Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured

Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured