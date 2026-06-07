Mumbai: BMC Defends New Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover Amid Viral Criticism Over 'Patchy' Road Surface |

Mumbai: After videos went viral on social media, followed by criticism by the opposition over uneven patches and poor construction of the newly inaugurated Mrinaltai Gore Extension Flyover, the BMC on Sunday issued a clarification that the visible joints are part of technical construction process of laying mastic asphalt and there is no impact on safety or quality. However, extra grit that is observed on the surface will be removed and the grit that is needed to ensure anti skid surface will be rolled using light weight roller, the administration stated.

After years of delay, the extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover was finally opened to traffic on Saturday. The inauguration was done by Mayor Ritu Tawde. The 750-metre, four-lane flyover built at estimated cost of Rs 248 crores, provides a direct link between the Western Express Highway (Goregaon East), Relief Road and Andheri (West), cutting travel time from nearly 30 minutes to 5-10 minutes.

However, within hours of its opening, social media was stormed with videos posted by commuters highlighting the craters-like patches, mocking the BMC for poor construction and basic road-levelling. The opposition leaders like Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad slammed the BMC calling the work shoddy. NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande criticised the newly inaugurated flyover saying that "War Zones have better roads than Mumbai".

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Following the criticism, the BMC administration issued an clarification on Sunday saying the joints visible on the surface of the Mrinaltai Gore Extension Flyover are a part of the technical process involved in laying mastic asphalt, and there has been no compromise in the bridge's structural safety, stability, or quality. All work has been completed in accordance with prescribed technical standards and safety requirements.

"The characteristics of newly laid mastic asphalt are such that the process of spreading stone chippings is intentionally carried out to provide the necessary friction and skid-resistance for vehicles, as the surface is initially relatively smooth. As a result, temporary variations in colour or texture may be visible on the surface. However, this process is essential for ensuring vehicular safety", the BMC administration said.

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"The BMC Bridges Department has taken note of observations and comments made by citizens, elected representatives, and various stakeholders on social media regarding the apparent unevenness and patch-like appearance of portions of the road surface on the Mrinaltai Gore Extension Flyover. In this regard, it is clarified that a 40 mm thick Mastic Asphalt wearing course has been provided on the bridge carriageway. It is the nature of mastic asphalt that it looks patchy and rough immediately after laying, especially where it’s if done manually. However as more and more vehicles ply on the road, the surface starts getting even and tidy," the statement said.

The construction of the Mrinaltai Gore Extension Flyover, including all road-surfacing works, has been completed in accordance with the guidelines of the [Indian Roads Congress] (MoRTH), and applicable Indian Standards (IS Codes). The works have been carried out with strict adherence to prescribed quality-control procedures and safety standards, the administration said in its statement.

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