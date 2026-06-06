Mumbai Infra Update: Long-Delayed Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover Extension Opens, Travel Time Between Goregaon And Andheri Cut To 5-10 Minutes

Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurates the extended Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover, providing faster connectivity between Goregaon East and Andheri West | File Photo

Mumbai, June 6: After years of delay, the extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover was finally opened to traffic on Saturday. The 750-metre, four-lane flyover provides a direct link between the Western Express Highway (Goregaon East), Relief Road and Andheri (West), cutting travel time from nearly 30 minutes to 5-10 minutes.

The project is also expected to ease congestion on Swami Vivekanand Road and improve east-west connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

The extended stretch was inaugurated by Mayor Ritu Tawde in the presence of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. Acknowledging that the project was delayed due to various challenges, Tawde directed civic officials to ensure that future infrastructure works are completed within stipulated timelines.

"Even if a project faces delays, no extension of tenders or escalation in project costs should be permitted, and contractors must complete the work within the originally approved cost to prevent any undue burden on taxpayers and avoid wastage of public funds," said Tawde.

Connectivity and commuter impact

MLA Haroon Khan said, "The flyover extension would provide smoother connectivity for commuters travelling towards Dahisar, Lokhandwala and Jogeshwari, while also helping ease congestion at key traffic junctions in the western suburbs."

However, Dhaval Shah of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said, "Road surface needs little improvement as it is rough and bumpy."

The extension project was cleared in 2018 and work began in March 2019. Built by the MEPL-Gyan joint venture, the project goes beyond road infrastructure, incorporating pedestrian amenities, safety features, painting works and noise barriers.

The flyover extension faced several challenges, including obtaining traffic permissions in a densely populated area with busy intersections and heavy vehicular movement.

Project delays and cost revision

The project design was also modified in accordance with the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) after local residents requested changes to the landing section of the flyover, resulting in revisions to its alignment and length.

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Further complexities arose as the flyover alignment passes over the Walbhat and Oshiwara rivers. The existing bridges at both locations had to be demolished and reconstructed while maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow.

The BMC also had to revise the project cost from Rs 209 crore to Rs 240 crore in 2023, while additional technical works during construction further pushed up the expenditure, raising the final project cost to Rs 248 crore.

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