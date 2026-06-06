Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates Much-Awaited Extended Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited extended Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon. The opening of the flyover is expected to bring much-needed relief to commuters facing traffic congestion in the Goregaon and Oshiwara areas.

Meanwhile, the ambitious infrastructure project is expected to make travel between the Western Express Highway and Swami Vivekanand Road faster, easier and safer.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Tawde highlighted that the project was the result of collective efforts towards the development of Mumbai's infrastructure and reflected the city's rapid progress.

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Tawde said, "In our commitment to make Mumbai's journey faster and safer, today the grand inauguration of the expansion work of the 'Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover' at Goregaon was held. This flyover will serve as an important link connecting the Western Express Highway and S.V. Road."

दि. ०६ जून २०२६



मुंबईकरांचा प्रवास अधिक वेगवान आणि सुरक्षित करण्याच्या संकल्पनेतून आज गोरेगाव येथील 'मृणालताई गोरे उड्डाणपुलाच्या विस्तार कामाचे भव्य लोकार्पण' पार पडले. हा उड्डाणपूल पश्चिम द्रुतगती महामार्ग आणि एस. व्ही. रोडला जोडणारा एक महत्त्वाचा दुवा ठरणार आहे.



याप्रसंगी… pic.twitter.com/Sy4YkJbcEc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) June 6, 2026

Moreover, the inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Vidya Thakur, MLA Haroon Khan, MLA Amit Satam, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Kalyan in-charge Jayprakash Thakur, BJP District President Gyanmurti Sharma, Ward Committee Chairperson Srikala Pille, Law Committee Chairperson Diksha Karkar, Improvement Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi, Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar, Corporator Sandeep Patel, Corporator Vikram Rajput, Corporator Harsh Patel, Corporator Preeti Satam, and several senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The 750-metre-long, four-lane flyover will provide a direct connection between Ram Mandir and Goregaon, helping decongest one of the busiest traffic corridors in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Despite being scheduled for completion within 24 months, the project faced several challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and technical issues during construction.

The flyover project had also attracted criticism over repeated delays and increasing costs. Earlier this month, a proposal seeking a third cost escalation prompted questions from members of the Standing Committee.

Furthermore, the prolonged construction period caused traffic disruptions and inconvenience to thousands of commuters. After the contractor failed to meet the revised April 30 deadline, the BMC imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 per day from May 1. The penalty was subsequently increased to Rs 1 lakh per day from May 12 as the delay continued.

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