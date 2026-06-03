Mumbai: Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover Extension To Open On June 6, Set To Ease Traffic Between Goregaon &Ram Mandir On Western Express Highway | file photo

Mumbai: After years of anticipation, the extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover is set to open to traffic on June 6. The 750-metre, four-lane structure will establish a direct connection between Ram Mandir and Goregaon, helping decongest one of the busiest stretches in the western suburbs.

Though motorists have been using the main span of the Mrinal Tai Gore Railway Flyover for nearly a decade, the crucial approach arms 390 metres long each on either side remained under construction. The extension project was cleared in 2018 and work began in March 2019. Built by the MEPL-Gyan joint venture, the project goes beyond road infrastructure, incorporating pedestrian amenities, safety features, painting works and noise barriers.

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Despite being scheduled for completion within 24 months, the project encountered several hurdles, including pandemic-related delays and technical challenges during construction.

The BMC revised the project cost from Rs. 209 crore to Rs. 240 crore in 2023, while additional technical works during construction further pushed up the expenditure, raising the final project cost to Rs. 248 crore.

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The flyover project has faced mounting criticism over repeated delays and rising costs. Earlier this month, a proposal seeking a third cost escalation drew sharp questions from standing committee members.

The prolonged construction period also disrupted traffic and inconvenienced thousands of commuters. After the contractor failed to meet the revised April 30 deadline, the BMC levied a penalty of Rs. 25,000 per day from May 1, later raising it to Rs. 1 lakh per day from May 12 as the delay continued.

Following a prolonged wait, the flyover is set to be thrown open to motorists on Saturday, as per sources. The flyover is expected to provide faster access to and from the Western Express Highway. It will also help ease traffic congestion in Goregaon and improve connectivity for commuters travelling to and from Andheri and Oshiwara.