Mumbai Metro Update: Partial Operations Of Line 4 & 4A Between Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction Likely To Begin By November 2026 | Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Representational photo)

Thane: Commuters waiting for the launch of Metro Line 4 and 4A may have to wait for a few more months, as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is now targeting November 2026 for the commencement of partial operation between Gaimukh and Candbury Junction.

According to a report by Times of India, he stretch is nearing completion, with nearly 90 per cent of the work already finished. However, a series of delays over the past several months has pushed back the timeline for the start of passenger services.

The report also mentions that the corridor was affected following the parapet slab collapse in Mulund on February 14th, which resulted in the death of one person. The incident reportedly delayed several supporting work required before mandatory safety inspections and trials could be undertaken. The setback impacted the project schedule by nearly two months.

The monsoon season is also expected to slow down the remaining construction activities, making a November rollout the most likely target, reported TOI.

The corridor was initially expected to become operational in phases during early 2026. During a trial run flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last year, authorities had indicated that the Gaimukh-Vijay Garden section would open first, followed by an extension up to Cadbury Junction.

An MMRDA official said the authority is now focusing on completing the remaining works and obtaining all mandatory safety clearances before beginning operations on the route.

An MMRDA official also told TOI that while the Mogharpada car shed is not expected be ready before services commence, temporary arrangements have been planned to facilitate the maintenance of metro trains operating on the corridor.

Meanwhile, metro rakes that were brought in for trial runs continue to remain stationed on the elevated tracks along Ghodbunder Road. The sight of idle trains has become a source of frustration for commuters who continue to face daily traffic congestion on one of Thane's busiest routes.

Many residents say the opening of even a limited stretch of the corridor could significantly reduce travel time between Kasarvadavli and Cadbury Junction, particularly during peak hours when road journeys often become lengthy due to heavy traffic.

Residents also said that although test movements of the metro trains are occasionally visible on the corridor, there is still uncertainty among commuters regarding the exact date when passenger services will finally begin.

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