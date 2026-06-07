'War Zone Have Better Roads Than Mumbai': Opposition Leaders Hit Out At BMC Over Poor Quality Of Newly Opened ₹248-Crore Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover

Mumbai: Opposition leaders in Mumbai have slammed the BMC over the alleged poor quality work on the 750-metre-long-awaited extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon, which was inaugurated by Mayor Ritu Tawde on June 6.

Criticising the Rs 248-crore project, NCP-SP National Spokesperson Anish Gawande said even after opening after seven years, three cost revisions, and a daily penalty on the contractor, the road is filled with potholes. He said that the flyover is named after Mrinal Tai Gore, a woman who spent her whole life fighting so that ordinary Mumbaikars could get water, dignity. He then questioned, "This is all they could come up with?", adding that "War Zones have better roads than Mumbai".

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also raised concerns about the patchwork on the newly laid road. She said the uneven surface could worsen during the monsoon as she questioned the BMC over the quality of work. Taking to her official handle on social media, she said, "Why is there patchwork already on a newly laid road?" "Appalling quality of work. What excuse does the BMC have this time?" she added. In another post, she also shared the official ariel video video of the flyover shared by the BMC and said, "even from this height, the shoddy work, the uneven surface is quite visible. Shame!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking a swipe at the BMC, Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray compared the good quality of the banners put on the flyover as compared to the poor quality of the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the 750-metre-long, four-lane flyover, which is set to provide a direct connection between Ram Mandir and Goregaon, is helping decongest one of the busiest traffic corridors in Mumbai's western suburbs. Despite being scheduled for completion within 24 months, the project faced several challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and technical issues during construction.

The flyover project had also attracted criticism over repeated delays and increasing costs. After the contractor failed to meet the revised April 30 deadline, the BMC imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 per day from May 1. The penalty was subsequently increased to Rs 1 lakh per day from May 12 as the delay continued.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/