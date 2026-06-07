Water Crisis Grips 50,000 Residents In Bhiwandi's Kasara-Mokhavane Area As Reservoir Dries Up; Blasting By Developer Under Scanner |

Bhiwandi: A severe drinking water crisis has gripped the Kasara-Mokhavane Gram Panchayat area in Shahapur taluka after the village's primary water reservoir reportedly dried up, disrupting water supply to nearly 40,000 to 50,000 residents. The situation has left thousands of villagers scrambling for potable water and sparked allegations that the crisis is man-made rather than a natural consequence of summer depletion.

Villagers Allege Developer Blasts Caused Reservoir Leakage

According to local residents, the reservoir, which has long served as the main source of drinking water for the region, began losing water rapidly following large-scale blasting activities allegedly carried out by a private developer near the lower section of the dam. Villagers claim that the blasts caused structural disturbances and leakage in the reservoir, leading to a significant loss of stored water and ultimately triggering the present crisis.

The allegations have intensified public anger, with residents demanding an independent inquiry into the circumstances under which blasting operations were permitted in the area. Questions are also being raised about whether environmental norms and regulations applicable to eco-sensitive zones were adequately followed before granting approvals.

Local Representative Calls for Accountability

Local representative Chandrakant Jadhav has called for a detailed investigation into the matter. Authorities must examine how blasting activities were allowed in an eco-sensitive zone. There is a strong possibility that the leakage and subsequent depletion of the reservoir were caused by these operations. Accountability must be fixed if negligence is found he said.

The crisis has had a particularly severe impact on women and elderly residents, who are being forced to travel long distances daily in search of drinking water. Villagers say they have never witnessed such an acute shortage in the history of the Gram Panchayat and fear the situation could worsen if immediate intervention is not undertaken.

Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Confirms Gravity

Confirming the gravity of the situation, Kasara-Mokhavane Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Prakash Veer said local authorities have already approached the Shahapur Tehsildar and the Thane District Collector seeking urgent assistance.

The village is facing a serious drinking water shortage. We have requested the administration to make immediate alternative arrangements for potable water supply. We have also urged authorities to consider supplying water from the nearby railway reservoir as a temporary relief measure Veer said.

Residents have appealed to the district administration to intervene without delay and formulate a long-term solution to safeguard water security in the region. They have also demanded a technical assessment of the reservoir to determine the exact cause of the leakage and prevent similar crises in the future.

With summer conditions intensifying and water reserves dwindling, villagers warn that the situation could escalate into a larger humanitarian concern unless emergency measures are implemented at the earliest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/