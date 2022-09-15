Mumbai: BMC chief Chahal denies political pressure behind transfers of officials

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC chief Chahal denies political pressure behind transfers of officials

The BMC administration has transferred at least dozens of officers in the last two months. Since the major reshuffle has come under the fire.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

The BMC administration has come under fire for transfers and reversals of senior officials. BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal has now broken his silence and denied all the allegations of any political involvement behind these transfers.

“The transfers are just an administrative process and not under any political pressure,” he cleared on Wednesday.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC officials shunted back and forth
article-image

In a recent order the BMC administration transferred joint commissioner Ajit Kumbhar to the Vigilance department. While the deputy municipal commissioner Keshav Ubhale of vigilance has been given charge of education department which was earlier with Kumbhar.

The BMC administration has transferred at least dozens of officers in the last two months. Since the major reshuffle has come under the fire, the civic chief denied all the allegations.

