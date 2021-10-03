Mumbai: BMC announces water cut in several areas for a few hours

Mumbai: There will be no water supply in several parts of Andheri East and West, Juhu, Vile Parle Jogeshwari, etc from October 6 to October 7 from 6 to 10 AM due to repair work to stop the leakage on the 1200 mm wide Versova Outlet water aqueduct at Jogeshwari near Mahakali.

In an official notification issued on Sunday, the BMC alerted that there will be no water supply in some of the areas, many areas will face water cut for several hours.

Meanwhile, there will be no water supply in some areas of Parel on October 5th and 6th due to work being done to streamline supply. In Parel, Kalewadi, and Naigaum water supply will be cut from Tuesday 10 AM until Wednesday 10 AM. Therefore, the BMC has advised residents of these areas to utilize water thoughtfully

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:58 PM IST