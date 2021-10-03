Kanpur: Minister Satish Mahana launches first of its kind trackable ambulance service app

Kanpur: UP minister Satish Mahana has launched a first of its kind, well- equipped and trackable ambulance service app for heart and other emergencies.

A total of 25 ambulances, equipped with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillators, with a nurse or a paramedic have been made available for the patients through the app that has been designed by a private hospital in Kanpur.

All calls of the patients will be attended within 5 seconds, while ambulances will be dispatched within 5 minutes after receiving the call.

Not only this, patients will now also be able to track the ambulance in real-time via a mobile-based application.

"This is a first-of-its-kind service in the state. There is a toll-free number to call the ambulance service. These ambulances will be engaged for not only heart emergencies, but for other health emergencies as well," said the minister.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:05 PM IST