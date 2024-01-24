Mumbai: BMC Announces ₹30 Crore Skywalk Project At Maharana Pratap Chowk In Mulund | Representational Image

The BMC will construct a new skywalk at Maharana Pratap Chowk on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, connecting the Metro station at Mulund Naka. The pedestrian bridge will bring relief to commuters who have to risk their lives crossing the busy roads connecting the junction. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs30 crore.

Skywalk recommended by technical advisor appointed by 2016-19 civic standing committee

LBS Marg, ACC Shimet Company Road, Din Dayal Upadhyay Road and Shantaram Chavan Road in Mulund witness heavy vehicular traffic. The junction, too, has a high footfall as there is a municipal school and a BEST bus depot in the area. A skywalk was recommended by a technical advisor appointed by the 2016-19 civic standing committee as a subway would have affected the underground water pipelines.

A senior civic official said that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working on Metro line 4 at Maharana Pratap Chowk and therefore the BMC thought of taking up the skywalk project after the metro superstructure got built. One end of the skywalk will be connected to the metro station at Mulund Naka, benefiting metro commuters as well.

The lowest bidder M/s AB Infrabuild has quoted 24% below the estimated cost of Rs24.73 crore. The civic body will spend Rs30 crore (including all taxes) on the skywalk, which is expected to be ready in the next two years.