Mumbai: BMC allows restaurants, bars to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm

In a major relief to restaurants, bars, and eatery outlets in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed them to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm from Friday. This comes after the representatives from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) met BMC commissioner I S Chahal.

Restaurants, bars, hotels, and food courts were allowed to operate and till 10 pm from October 5. But, at their recent meeting with the civic chief, delegates sought permission to extend the timing till 11.30 pm.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on its Twitter handle shared the BMC's order allowing restaurants, bars, hotels, and food courts to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm. The order also states that markets and other shops will be permitted to function from 7 am to 9.30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, HRAWI wrote: "Restaurant closing time limit extended from today from 10.30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. HRAWI met MC Mr Iqbal Chahal who assured to look into it and support the industry. We are specially thankful to the dynamic and proactive @mybmc for passing the order within 48 hrs."