Mumbai: BMC allows restaurants, bars to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm

In a major relief to restaurants, bars, and eatery outlets in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed them to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm from Friday. This comes after the representatives from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) met BMC commissioner I S Chahal.
Restaurants, bars, hotels, and food courts were allowed to operate and till 10 pm from October 5. But, at their recent meeting with the civic chief, delegates sought permission to extend the timing till 11.30 pm.
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on its Twitter handle shared the BMC's order allowing restaurants, bars, hotels, and food courts to remain open from 7 am to 11.30 pm. The order also states that markets and other shops will be permitted to function from 7 am to 9.30 pm.
Taking to Twitter, HRAWI wrote: "Restaurant closing time limit extended from today from 10.30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. HRAWI met MC Mr Iqbal Chahal who assured to look into it and support the industry. We are specially thankful to the dynamic and proactive @mybmc for passing the order within 48 hrs."
The Maharashtra government on October 7 had issued guidelines for timings of restaurants and bars. Hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars in the state have been allowed to resume their operations from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by local authorities, the guidelines stated.
"It is hereby informed that the restaurants and bars will remain open from 8 am and close at 10 pm sharp, or as directed by the respective municipal commissioners or district collectors (depending on the prevalent situation of COVID-19 pandemic)," Dr. Dhananjay Savalkar, joint director (tourism), said in the letter issued on October 5.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)