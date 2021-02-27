Mumbai: BJP state vice president Chitra Wagh's husband booked by ACB

Husband of Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh has been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate wealth case.

Chitra Wagh is in news for her fierce criticism of forest minister Sanjay Rathod. Minister Sanjay Rathod's name has been linked to the death of a woman in Pune. The 23-year-old woman died after falling from a building in the Hadapsar area of Pune on February 8.

As per the report by ABP Maza, Wagh, while alleging political vendetta, said that she is ready to fight the battle in the court.

The FIR was lodged against Kishor Wagh on February 12, 2021, by Anti Corruption Bureau in a disproportionate asset case.

Earlier in 2016, the Mumbai Unit of ACB had arrested Kishor Wagh. During that time, Chitra Wagh was the Maharashtra Unit President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Women’s Wing. She later joined BJP in 2019.

(With inputs from FPJ's Sanjay Jog)