Mumbai: BJP MP urges BMC to start door-to door vaccination

In view of the long queues and rush at vaccination centres, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North East and BMC corporate from Mulund Manoj Kotak has written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and the state government requesting to start for door-to-door vaccination. The parliamentarian has urged while the danger of the third wave is looming over the city that the civic body must frame SoP/ guidelines to start door to door vaccination.

He also informed that NGOs are coming forward to offer their assistance for the cause of ensuring door to door vaccination for every citizen, from those living in congested slum and chawls to non-slum residential societies.

Kotak in his letter stated: "The situation of COVID-19 in our country has entered into a very lethal stage and the only way to fight and combat COVID-19 is to ensure that maximum citizens get vaccinated at the earliest."

Urging that a quick decision needs to be taken in the best interest of the state and its citizens that an innovative way door-to-door of COVID-19 vaccination be adopted and granted permission at the community doorstep level.

Kotak added, "For successfully implementing the same Non-Governmental Organisations in partnership and in collaboration with your esteemed department can ensure that the vaccination can reach to the doorstep of the citizens from slums, chawls, societies and those of whom were in any way finding it difficult to reach the Covid vaccination centres, the vaccination shall reach them. Besides it will also cut down on crowd and queues at vaccination centres." Kotak said adding that the availability of vaccines should also be looked into on priority basis.

Kotak said "I have urged the Mumbai civic chief to consider this suggestion and frame guidelines / SoP for implementing the same.