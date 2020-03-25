Mumbai: Biker held for running over cop who intercepted him in Vasai during lockdown

A 22-year-old biker, who stepped out for no valid reason amidst the ongoing lockdown, ran over a police officer, Sub-Inspector Sanil Patil, at Vasai on Wednesday morning. Waliv Police arrested Salad Rajbhar, 22, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and deterring public servant from duty.

The incident occurred near Wakanpada in Vasai (E), around 10.30am, when Rajbhar set off from home in Evershine Nagar, on his motorcycle, without a helmet or a mask. PSI Patil, attached to Waliv police station, was deployed at the spot, to stop vehicles and people from coming out without a valid reason, said Senior Inspector Vilas Chagule of Waliv police station.

When Patil spotted a helmetless Rajbhar riding his motorcycle during the lockdown, he tried to intercept the latter. "Rajbhar, however, sped off instead of stopping and ran over Patil. He then tried to flee, but was caught by police, arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC," added Chagule.

Meanwhile, police rushed Patil to the IASIS Hospital in Vasai, where he is being treated for head injuries.