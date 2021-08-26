Mumbai: Biker dies speeding in no-entry lane

The Mahim police have booked a 19-year-old who was killed while speeding in a no-entry lane. He has been booked for negligence and rash driving. The police checked the CCTV footage before registering a case against him.

The incident took place at 12.30 am on August 24, at Cadel Road, near Makhdoom Shah Baba signal, Mahim West. The deceased, Aslam Nizam Khan, a resident of Govandi, was riding with a pillion rider, identified as Irfan Ansari, 19.

A police officer said Khan was speeding in the middle of the no-entry road. He was met with a car, with a motorcycle behind it. Khan took a cut and avoided the car, but dashed into the motorcycle, which was ridden by one Awesh Noor Chaudhary, 22, a Mahim resident. Khan was shifted to Hinduja Hospital, where he was declared dead. Ansari has sustained severe injuries.

A Mahim police team in the vicinity took the two to the hospital and started the probe. A police officer said, “In the CCTV footage, Khan is seen driving on the wrong side. We have registered a case of negligence and rash driving under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:19 AM IST