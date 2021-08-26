e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:19 AM IST

Mumbai: Biker dies speeding in no-entry lane

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

The Mahim police have booked a 19-year-old who was killed while speeding in a no-entry lane. He has been booked for negligence and rash driving. The police checked the CCTV footage before registering a case against him.

The incident took place at 12.30 am on August 24, at Cadel Road, near Makhdoom Shah Baba signal, Mahim West. The deceased, Aslam Nizam Khan, a resident of Govandi, was riding with a pillion rider, identified as Irfan Ansari, 19.

A police officer said Khan was speeding in the middle of the no-entry road. He was met with a car, with a motorcycle behind it. Khan took a cut and avoided the car, but dashed into the motorcycle, which was ridden by one Awesh Noor Chaudhary, 22, a Mahim resident. Khan was shifted to Hinduja Hospital, where he was declared dead. Ansari has sustained severe injuries.

A Mahim police team in the vicinity took the two to the hospital and started the probe. A police officer said, “In the CCTV footage, Khan is seen driving on the wrong side. We have registered a case of negligence and rash driving under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

ALSO READ

Can BJP cast(e) the die and survive the fallout, asks Shekhar Iyer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal