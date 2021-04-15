Mumbai: Bike thief arrested in Mulund, 20 motorbikes worth Rs 8 lakh recovered

Mumbai: The Mulund police arrested a serial bike thief and recovered 20 motorbikes worth Rs 8 lakh from the accused. The accused identified as Lavesh Wahade, 25, is an expert bike thief and is likely to have stolen more bikes which are yet to be recovered, said police.

According to the police officials, multiple offences of two wheelers thefts were reported in the last couple of months in the eastern suburbs of the city. After the sudden spike in theft cases, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7 Prashan Kadam formed a special squad to nab the accused.