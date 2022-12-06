Mumbai: Bike rider booked for hit-and-run in Borivali

Mumbai: Bike rider booked for hit-and-run | File Photo

Mumbai: The Borivali police have registered a hit-and-run case after a bike rider knocked down a 24-year-old who was on another motorcycle. The fatal incident was reported on Sunday at around 11.45 am.

Laxman Devar was riding on Ramdas Sutrale Road when a rider came from the opposite direction and dashed his two-wheeler. “The victim suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The accused fled the spot, he did not inform the police nor did he help the victim,” said the official.

Based on the complaint of the victim's brother, the police have registered a case of death caused by negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act, 1954.

“We have the details of the offender's vehicle. Efforts are underway to track him through CCTV footage and human intelligence,” added the official.