Mumbai: BEST to notify bus route changes through new Chalo App

The BEST users will now get alerts on any bus route changes, diversions or any information that impacts commuters in the notification tab of Chalo App.

“The notifications will be available on the app as well,” said Lokesh Chandra, BEST, general manager.

Moreover, the Chalo App was initially available only on Android platform when it was launched. “The Chalo app will now be available for IOS users as well. We are going to launch it in a day or two.We were just waiting for an approval from the Apple company,” Chandra said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:15 AM IST