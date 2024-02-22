 Mumbai: BEST To Get 2,400 AC Electric Buses On Wet-Lease
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST To Get 2,400 AC Electric Buses On Wet-Lease

Mumbai: BEST To Get 2,400 AC Electric Buses On Wet-Lease

BEST’s current fleet stands at just under 3,000 buses, including over 1,800 wet-lease buses.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, February 23: Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) has awarded a contract to the Consortium of Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited for the supply, operation, and maintenance of 2,400 electric buses on a gross cost contract basis, also called a wet lease on Thursday.

According to the agreement, this contract entails the delivery of 2,400 electric buses over 18 months. Olectra Greentech Limited’s estimated value for supplying these buses is Rs4,000 crore.

“The contractual covers 12 years for the operation and maintenance of the electric buses. Evey Trans Private Limited will procure the buses from Olectra Greentech Limited and latter will be responsible for maintaining the buses throughout the contract period,” read the agreement.

Read Also
Mumbai: All Commuters Can Now Avail Toilet Facilities At CSMT Free Of Charge
article-image

BEST Aims To Expand Fleet:

BEST’s current fleet stands at just under 3,000 buses, including over 1,800 wet-lease buses. “The contract aims to address the pressing need for expanding the fleet to meet the city’s growing demand for public transportation,” said an official.

The same consortium had previously secured a contract for 2,100 electric buses on a wet lease. Despite initial delays due to technical issues, the supply of these buses has now commenced, with over 100 buses already in operation.

Read Also
Mumbai: Technical Glitch Halts BEST's New Electric Double Decker Bus Near Mantralaya
article-image

According to sources, now consortium is now working to expedite the delivery process, targeting around 50 buses to be supplied monthly under the existing contract. Beyond Mumbai, the two firms have also secured a contract for the supply of 5,150 buses from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86

FPJ Exclusive: Theatre Artist Mahek's Ascend From Kamathipura To Broadway

FPJ Exclusive: Theatre Artist Mahek's Ascend From Kamathipura To Broadway

Mumbai: 6,950 School Students Participate In CR's Drawing & Essay Competitions On Amrit Bharat...

Mumbai: 6,950 School Students Participate In CR's Drawing & Essay Competitions On Amrit Bharat...

'No Rift In MVA Seat-Sharing': Congress Maharashtra In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala

'No Rift In MVA Seat-Sharing': Congress Maharashtra In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nabs 5-Year-Old Girl's Kidnapper In 12 Hours

Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nabs 5-Year-Old Girl's Kidnapper In 12 Hours