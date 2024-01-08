Mumbai: Technical Glitch Halts BEST's New Electric Double Decker Bus Near Mantralaya | Vijay Gohil

A newly introduced electric double-decker bus, part of the BEST fleet, experienced a technical glitch on Monday around 8 pm near Mantralaya. The bus, operating on the route from NCPA to CSMT, was carrying nearly 50 passengers when it came to an unexpected halt.

Authorities respond immediately

Authorities from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were quick to respond, assuring that concerned officials are actively working to prevent such incidents in the future. The electric double-decker buses were introduced in February on a wet lease, and currently, 49 air-conditioned units are in operation, all less than a year old.

The bus, operating on the route from NCPA to CSMT, was carrying nearly 50 passengers when it came to an unexpected halt. | Vijay Gohil

"The bus remained stationary for approximately half an hour before the technical staff of Switch Mobility (supplier of the bus) arrived at the site to address the issue. Following on-site repairs, the bus was then taken to the Colaba bus depot for further technical investigation," said an official.

Authorities from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were quick to respond, assuring that concerned officials are actively working to prevent such incidents in the future. | Vijay Gohil

First of its kind incident

This incident, being the first of its kind since the introduction of electric double-decker buses, has sparked concerns about the reliability and maintenance of the innovative public transportation initiative.