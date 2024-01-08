Mumbai: 112-Year-Old Sion Rail Overbridge Reconstruction To Reshape 22 BEST Bus Routes | Salman Ansari

Dismantling and reconstruction of the 112 year old historic Sion Rail Overbridge (ROB) is set to reshape the 22 bus routes of Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). This transformative initiative by the Railways, aimed at accommodating the 5th and 6th railway lines, is expected to span a comprehensive three-year timeline.

Project's impact on commuters

Its impact on commuters is substantial, with three bus routes anticipated to conclude at Dharavi bus depot and two at Sion bus depot. Additionally, 15 other routes are slated for diversion, rerouting thousands of daily passengers via Chunabhatti BKC connector and Pila Bungalow.

A recent meeting held on Monday between senior BEST officials, Railway authorities, and Traffic Police Department officials discussed the critical details of the impending reconstruction. However, the initiation date for the dismantling remains undecided. While the Railways propose commencement on January 10, the Traffic Police Department, taking into account Prime Ministerial engagements on January 12, suggests commencement from January 13.

22 routes to be affected

According to a senior BEST official, "Total 22 routes are going to be affected, and these routes will be operated via diverted paths until the reconstruction of the ROB is completed."

The entire process, including both dismantling and reconstruction, is estimated to extend over three years. The Railways' ambitious plan aims to conclude the dismantling within three months, followed by a 24-month timeline for the reconstruction phase.

To mitigate the impact, BEST has proposed an alternative, suggesting buses traverse the Dharavi 90-feet road to Pila Bungalow, potentially reducing travel time. However, the decision on this proposal is pending with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing concerns over existing traffic congestion on the 90-feet road.

Routes likely to be diverted are

Routes likely to be diverted via Chunabhatti BKC connector include 375, 376, 355, 356, and C 505. Those likely to be diverted via Dharavi Depot - Pila Bungalow - Dharavi- Mahim Phatak - Sion hospital - Ambedkar Road include 7, 11, 255, 312, 22, 341, 25, 181, 348, and 411.

Routes expected to end at Dharavi Depot are A 72, 176, and 463, while routes likely to terminate at Sion Depot include 352 and 305.

Bus routes likely to be diverted via Chunabhatti BKC connector

A 375 -Shivaji Nagar to Bandra (W)

A 376 -Shivaji Nagar to Mahim

355-Trombay to Santacruz

356-Vashi Naka to Santacruz

C 505-CBD Belapur to Bandra (W)

Bus routes likely to be diverted via Dharavi Depot - Pila Bungalow - Dharavi- Mahim Phatak - Sion hospital - Ambedkar Road

7-Vikhroli to Bhendi Bazar

11-Navy Nagar Colaba to Bandra (W)

255- Pratiksha Nagar to JVPD

312- Pratiksha Nagar to SEEPZ

22-Marol to Bhendi Bazar

341 -Goregaon to Antop Hill

25 -Backbay Depot to Kurla Depot

181-Antop Hill to Seepz Village

348- Pratiksha Nagar to Dindoshi

411- Chandivali to Wadala

Bus routes likely to be end at Dharavi Depot

A 72-Sion Depot to Bhayandar

176-Ring route from Sion Depot via Dharavi

463- Sion Depot to Veer Kotwal Udyan Dadar

Routes likely to be end at Sion Depot

352 -Dharavi Depot to Trombay

305- Back Bay Depot to Dharavi