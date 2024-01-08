Mumbai: 112-Year-Old Sion Rail Overbridge Reconstruction To Reshape 22 BEST Bus Routes

Dismantling and reconstruction of the 112 year old historic Sion Rail Overbridge (ROB) is set to reshape the 22 bus routes of Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). This transformative initiative by the Railways, aimed at accommodating the 5th and 6th railway lines, is expected to span a comprehensive three-year timeline.
Project's impact on commuters
Its impact on commuters is substantial, with three bus routes anticipated to conclude at Dharavi bus depot and two at Sion bus depot. Additionally, 15 other routes are slated for diversion, rerouting thousands of daily passengers via Chunabhatti BKC connector and Pila Bungalow.
A recent meeting held on Monday between senior BEST officials, Railway authorities, and Traffic Police Department officials discussed the critical details of the impending reconstruction. However, the initiation date for the dismantling remains undecided. While the Railways propose commencement on January 10, the Traffic Police Department, taking into account Prime Ministerial engagements on January 12, suggests commencement from January 13.
22 routes to be affected
According to a senior BEST official, "Total 22 routes are going to be affected, and these routes will be operated via diverted paths until the reconstruction of the ROB is completed."
The entire process, including both dismantling and reconstruction, is estimated to extend over three years. The Railways' ambitious plan aims to conclude the dismantling within three months, followed by a 24-month timeline for the reconstruction phase.
To mitigate the impact, BEST has proposed an alternative, suggesting buses traverse the Dharavi 90-feet road to Pila Bungalow, potentially reducing travel time. However, the decision on this proposal is pending with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing concerns over existing traffic congestion on the 90-feet road.
Routes likely to be diverted are
Routes likely to be diverted via Chunabhatti BKC connector include 375, 376, 355, 356, and C 505. Those likely to be diverted via Dharavi Depot - Pila Bungalow - Dharavi- Mahim Phatak - Sion hospital - Ambedkar Road include 7, 11, 255, 312, 22, 341, 25, 181, 348, and 411.
Routes expected to end at Dharavi Depot are A 72, 176, and 463, while routes likely to terminate at Sion Depot include 352 and 305.
Bus routes likely to be diverted via Chunabhatti BKC connector
A 375 -Shivaji Nagar to Bandra (W)
A 376 -Shivaji Nagar to Mahim
355-Trombay to Santacruz
356-Vashi Naka to Santacruz
C 505-CBD Belapur to Bandra (W)
Bus routes likely to be diverted via Dharavi Depot - Pila Bungalow - Dharavi- Mahim Phatak - Sion hospital - Ambedkar Road
7-Vikhroli to Bhendi Bazar
11-Navy Nagar Colaba to Bandra (W)
255- Pratiksha Nagar to JVPD
312- Pratiksha Nagar to SEEPZ
22-Marol to Bhendi Bazar
341 -Goregaon to Antop Hill
25 -Backbay Depot to Kurla Depot
181-Antop Hill to Seepz Village
348- Pratiksha Nagar to Dindoshi
411- Chandivali to Wadala
Bus routes likely to be end at Dharavi Depot
A 72-Sion Depot to Bhayandar
176-Ring route from Sion Depot via Dharavi
463- Sion Depot to Veer Kotwal Udyan Dadar
Routes likely to be end at Sion Depot
352 -Dharavi Depot to Trombay
305- Back Bay Depot to Dharavi