Mumbai: All Commuters Can Now Avail Toilet Facilities At CSMT Free Of Charge

Toilet at CSMT | FPJ

Mumbai, February 21: Now, all commuters, including female, can avail toilet facilities at CSMT free of charge. Earlier female commuters need to pay Rs 5 for per use. Central Railways' Mumbai division has entered into a strategic partnership with D Mart Foundation to enhance toilet facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the overall commuting experience, prioritizing accessibility and convenience for all.

As the busiest railway station on the Central Railways network, CSMT witnesses a staggering daily footfall of over 10 lakh commuters. Under this collaboration, D Mart Foundation will take on the responsibility of repairing, maintaining, and cleaning all four toilet blocks at CSMT. These blocks, situated in strategic locations including the suburban area, mainline concourse, and platform number 18, will now undergo a comprehensive upgrade in terms of hygiene and service standards.

An official of CR said that D Mart Foundation has taken over the maintenance of all toilet blocks at CSMT, with the exception of one old block in the suburban section, which will be transferred in the coming days.

Free Toilet Facility For All:

"A significant aspect of this collaboration is the elimination of user fees for accessing these facilities. Previously, female commuters had to pay Rs five for each use, but with D Mart Foundation stepping in, toilet facilities at CSMT will be available free of cost for all passengers, irrespective of gender" said an official of CR.

"The partnership, operating under a five-year agreement, underscores the commitment of both Central Railways and D Mart Foundation to improve passenger amenities. The foundation will deploy dedicated staff round the clock to ensure continuous maintenance, and officials expect the facilities to meet high standards of cleanliness" he said.

Passenger Experience Expected To Improve:

"Passengers are expected to benefit significantly from this collaborative effort, as it addresses long-standing complaints related to the condition of toilet facilities. The move is anticipated to receive positive feedback from commuters and sets a precedent for similar collaborations in the future" said an official of CR.

This innovative partnership not only demonstrates a commitment to improving passenger experiences but also exemplifies the importance of corporate and social responsibility in enhancing public infrastructure. As the agreement allows for renewal after the initial five-year term, it signals a sustained commitment to elevating the standards of passenger amenities at CSMT.

According to CR, this initiative is poised to bring about a positive transformation in one of India's busiest railway stations, setting a benchmark for other railway divisions and corporate entities to contribute towards enhancing public facilities.