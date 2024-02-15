Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division generates ₹100 Crore In Earnings From Cases Of Ticketless Travel 13 Days | Representative Image

Central Railway’s Mumbai division has generated Rs100 crore in earnings from cases of ticketless travel 13 days ahead of the previous fiscal year’s timeline. Among the total earnings, Rs2.29 crore was collected solely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Staff members identified and processed 17.86 lakh cases of ticketless travel by February 13, indicating a 3.34% increase compared to the same period in the preceding fiscal year, during which 17.29 lakh cases were detected.

The mainline batches contributed significantly, detecting 4,67,108 cases and contributing Rs39.05 crore.

Thousands of ticketless travellers detected everyday

Similarly, suburban batches identified 4,82,198 cases, contributing Rs29.56 crore, while station staff detected 1,62,765 cases, contributing Rs14.14 crore in earnings from irregular travel. Ticket checkers and amenity staff also detected thousands of ticketless travel cases.