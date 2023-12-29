Mumbai: BEST Plans To Deploy 25 Extra Buses On Key Routes For New Year's Eve Celebrations

Representational photo | FPJ

In anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced the deployment of 25 extra buses on key routes, including popular destinations like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon, Juhu Chowpatty, and Gorai Beach.

BEST assures of additional buses if needed

BEST has assured commuters that, if needed, additional buses will be made available, ensuring a convenient and comfortable transportation experience during the festive night.

Western Railway and Central Railway introduce additional trains

Complementing this initiative, Western Railway and Central Railway have proactively introduced special suburban train services. Western Railways plans to operate eight special local train services, while Central Railways unveiled four special suburban services, including both main line and harbour line options.

Central Railway Special Suburban Services

Main Line

Departure: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1:30 am

Arrival: Kalyan at 3:00 am

Departure: Kalyan at 1:30 am

Arrival: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3 am

Harbour Line

Departure: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1:30 am

Arrival: Panvel at 2:50 am

Departure: Panvel at 1:30 am

Arrival: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 2:50 am

Western Railway Special Suburban Trains

From Churchgate:

Departure at 1:15 am, 2 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am

Arrival at Virar at 2:55 am, 3:40 am, 4:10 am, and 5:05 am respectively

From Virar:

Departure at 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am

Arrival at Churchgate at 1:52 am, 2:22 am, 3:17 am, and 4:41 am respectively