Mumbai Gears Up For New Year's Eve With Massive Police Deployment & Stringent Security Measures

Mumbai: For New Year's Eve, 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners of police, 2,051 police officers, and 11,500 constables will be deployed in the city. Additionally, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT), RCP security services, and Homeguards will be stationed throughout Mumbai in anticipation of New Year's Eve.

Nakabandi at various places

The police will also conduct nakabandi at various places across Mumbai. In crowded areas, the police will conduct patrols and set up checkpoints to keep an eye on security. The Mumbai police will launch special campaigns on the last day of 2023, focusing on preventing hit-and-drive incidents and enforcing traffic rules. Furthermore, the Mumbai police will investigate criminals and organisations involved in anti-social activities.

नागरिकांना नववर्षाचे स्वागत सुरक्षितपणे करता यावे म्हणून मुंबई पोलीस दलाकडून २२ पोलीस उप आयुक्त, ४५ सहायक पोलीस आयुक्त, २०५१ पोलीस अधिकारी, ११५०० पोलीस अंमलदार तसेच एसआरपीएफ प्लाटून , क्यूआरटी. टीम, आरसीपी, होमगार्ड बंदोबस्तासाठी तैनात करण्यात आले आहेत.



Zero tolerance attitude towards unruly revellers

The Mumbai police declared zero tolerance for individuals engaged in drunk driving, creating a nuisance in public places, molesting women, and selling, purchasing, possessing, and consuming drugs. The Mumbai police urged citizens of Mumbai to welcome the new year with enthusiasm and energy while adhering to the rules.

'Elaborate security measures'

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai, stated, "For December 31, we have made elaborate security arrangements in the Mumbai city. Our officers and police personnel have been deployed at all important locations. More than 2,000 police officers and around 13,000 policemen will be deployed for that. Beyond that, all our important places will be covered through our CCTVs. We have requested hotel owners to follow the norms and rules laid down by the government order or the Mumbai police."