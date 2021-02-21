Mumbai: BEST heightens safety measures for employees amid surge in corona cases

With the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in city, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has gone back in implementing the proactive measures it had derived when the pandemic was at its peak.

More than 2,900 BEST employees have got infected with COVID-19 so far, out of which more than 2,800 patients have successfully recovered. At present, there are only 14 active cases in BEST undertaking however senior officials stated they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure there is no further infection among its employees.

"We are conducting rapid antigen tests of our employees at every depot alongside this we are keeping a track of the health condition of our employees and incase if anybody is feeling unwell we are reaching out to them daily and taking daily updates," Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, BEST Chief Medical Officer told FPJ.

Singhal stated, presently the main priority of the BEST and its Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the parent body of the transport undertaking is to vaccinate as many employees as possible.

"Both the BEST and BMC are working closely, we are coordinating with our employees and updating them about the vaccination centres and time slots through conference call and WhatsApp calls," stated Singhal.

Earlier additional municipal commissioner- Suresh Kakani had also stated that the BMC is planning to keep a special vaccination drive for BMC workers in order to inoculate maximum number of workers. Kakani also stated, giving dose to the maximum number of BEST workers is necessary as they have tend to become the lifeline of the city during emergency situation.

"In the past one week, more than 300 BEST workers have taken the dose and incase there is any technical glitch in the software our volunteers are contacting with them manually for getting the vaccines," Singhal stated.